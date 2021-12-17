Analysts Just Shipped A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) Estimates

Celebrations may be in order for Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Noble from its four analysts is for revenues of US$1.2b in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$1.87 in per-share earnings. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.65 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:NE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$39.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Noble analyst has a price target of US$42.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Noble is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 39% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So it looks like Noble is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Noble could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential warning sign with Noble, including a short cash runway. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

