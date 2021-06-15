Analysts Just Shipped A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Estimates

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Chico's FAS' twin analysts is for revenues of US$1.7b in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 91% to US$0.14. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.4b and losses of US$0.32 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NYSE:CHS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Chico's FAS 150% to US$5.63 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Chico's FAS analyst has a price target of US$6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.25. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Chico's FAS' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 30% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.5% per year. Not only are Chico's FAS' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Chico's FAS' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Chico's FAS.

