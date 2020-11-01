Analysts Just Shipped A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Estimates

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Axos Financial from its five analysts is for revenues of US$618m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.3% to US$3.11. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$561m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.56 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:AX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 15% to US$30.83 per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Axos Financial at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Axos Financial is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Axos Financial'shistorical trends, as next year's 15% revenue growth is roughly in line with 15% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues fall 6.7% next year. So not only is Axos Financial expected to maintain its revenue growth despite the wider downturn, it's also forecast to grow faster than the industry as a whole.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Axos Financial could be worth investigating further.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Axos Financial going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.