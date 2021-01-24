Analysts Just Shipped A Meaningful Upgrade To Their AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Estimates

Shareholders in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.7% to US$6.33 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for AC Immune from its three analysts is for revenues of CHF57m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 258% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 42% to CHF0.50. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF50m and losses of CHF0.61 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGM:ACIU Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for AC Immune 7.7% to CHF11.05 on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on AC Immune, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF17.00 and the most bearish at CHF4.99 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting AC Immune's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 258% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AC Immune is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around AC Immune's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at AC Immune.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple AC Immune analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

