Analysts Just Shipped A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Estimates

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Abraxas Petroleum from its twin analysts is for revenues of US$63m in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 7.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 100% to US$0.065. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$55m and US$0.11 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqCM:AXAS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Abraxas Petroleum's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 7.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Abraxas Petroleum is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Abraxas Petroleum's prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Abraxas Petroleum.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for Abraxas Petroleum going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

