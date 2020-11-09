Analysts Just Shipped A Huge Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Estimates

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Dynavax Technologies' four analysts is for revenues of US$117m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 210% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 50% to US$0.51. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$74m and losses of US$0.65 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqCM:DVAX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$16.00, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dynavax Technologies at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Dynavax Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 210% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 50% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Dynavax Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Dynavax Technologies is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Dynavax Technologies could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Dynavax Technologies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.