Analysts Just Shipped A Dazzling Upgrade To Their RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Estimates

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After the upgrade, the consensus from RAPT Therapeutics' five analysts is for revenues of US$1.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 48% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$2.71. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.0m and losses of US$3.08 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGM:RAPT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 23rd 2020

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 18% to US$36.17, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on RAPT Therapeutics' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on RAPT Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$51.00 and the most bearish at US$23.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around RAPT Therapeutics' prospects. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, RAPT Therapeutics could be one for the watch list.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 5 potential risks with RAPT Therapeutics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 4 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

