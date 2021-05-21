Analysts Just Shipped A Captivating Upgrade To Their Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Estimates

Shareholders in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Daqo New Energy has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 20% to US$78.41 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Daqo New Energy's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.3b in 2021. This would be a substantial 99% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 347% to US$8.14. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.19 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:DQ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

Despite these upgrades, the consensus price target fell 12% to US$107, perhaps signalling that the uplift in performance is not expected to last. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Daqo New Energy at US$178 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$57.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Daqo New Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 151% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Daqo New Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The declining price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious upgrade to this year's expectations, it might be time to take another look at Daqo New Energy.

