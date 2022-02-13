Analysts Just Shaved Their Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Forecasts Dramatically

The analysts covering Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. The stock price has risen 5.4% to US$1.57 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Quotient's four analysts is for revenues of US$43m in 2023, which would reflect a decent 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 19% from last year to US$1.08. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$53m and losses of US$0.92 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:QTNT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$7.75, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Quotient at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Quotient's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 9.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Quotient's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Lamentably, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the market itself. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Quotient.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Quotient's financials, such as a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

