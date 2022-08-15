Analysts Just Shaved Their PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Forecasts Dramatically

The analysts covering PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for PLBY Group from its six analysts is for revenues of US$301m in 2022 which, if met, would be a modest 4.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 90% to US$0.15. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$348m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.27 in 2022. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on PLBY Group's outlook with these numbers, making a measurable cut to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit. NasdaqGM:PLBY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

The consensus price target fell 42% to US$9.83, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for PLBY Group's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on PLBY Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that PLBY Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 8.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 66% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like PLBY Group is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting PLBY Group to become unprofitable this year. Lamentably, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the market itself. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of PLBY Group.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PLBY Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

