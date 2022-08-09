Analysts Just Shaved Their HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Forecasts Dramatically

Today is shaping up negative for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following this downgrade, HF Sinclair's ten analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$29b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 30% to US$9.37. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.52 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about HF Sinclair's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:DINO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$56.33, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on HF Sinclair's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values HF Sinclair at US$67.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that HF Sinclair's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 6.1% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 5.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that HF Sinclair is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to outperform the wider market. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on HF Sinclair after the downgrade.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with HF Sinclair, including recent substantial insider selling. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other flags we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.