Analysts Just Shaved Their Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Forecasts Dramatically

The analysts covering Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the two analysts covering Altisource Portfolio Solutions provided consensus estimates of US$244m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 45% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 91% to US$2.00. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$274m and losses of US$0.84 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:ASPS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 13% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 38% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Altisource Portfolio Solutions' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to next year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on Altisource Portfolio Solutions, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.