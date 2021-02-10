Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Walker & Dunlop, Inc.'s (NYSE:WD)

Shareholders in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Walker & Dunlop has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 15% to US$100 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Walker & Dunlop from its three analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 9.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.2% to US$8.67. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$980m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.51 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:WD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.8% to US$95.50 per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Walker & Dunlop, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$110 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Walker & Dunlop's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 9.2% increase next year well below the historical 14% p.a. growth over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 1.4% per year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, Walker & Dunlop is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Walker & Dunlop could be worth investigating further.

