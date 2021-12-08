Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Shareholders in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Supernus Pharmaceuticals' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$706m in 2022. This would be a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 29% to US$1.99. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$602m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.29 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGM:SUPN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 8th 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 20% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 18% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that Supernus Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Supernus Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.