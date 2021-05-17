Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Organogenesis Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Shareholders in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Organogenesis Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$446m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to fall 19% to US$0.31 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$397m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.11 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 8.2% to US$26.25 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Organogenesis Holdings analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Organogenesis Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Organogenesis Holdings'historical trends, as the 24% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 24% annual revenue growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that Organogenesis Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Organogenesis Holdings could be worth investigating further.

