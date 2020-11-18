Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Celebrations may be in order for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.3% to US$13.85 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After this upgrade, IDEAYA Biosciences' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$40m in 2021. This would be a substantial 341% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 41% to US$1.05. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20m and losses of US$1.31 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting IDEAYA Biosciences is moving incrementally towards profitability. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about IDEAYA Biosciences' future.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential warning signs with IDEAYA Biosciences, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

