Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Global Medical REIT Inc.'s (NYSE:GMRE)

Celebrations may be in order for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Global Medical REIT from its six analysts is for revenues of US$119m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.31 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$110m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.31 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in analyst sentiment following this consensus update, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

NYSE:GMRE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Global Medical REIT's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 26% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 44% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Global Medical REIT's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Global Medical REIT.

