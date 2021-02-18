Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For EnLink Midstream, LLC's (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from EnLink Midstream's four analysts is for revenues of US$5.8b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge 49% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.032 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.025 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:ENLC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the EnLink Midstream's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that EnLink Midstream's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 49% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that EnLink Midstream is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at EnLink Midstream.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential flags with EnLink Midstream, including the risk of cutting its dividend. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

