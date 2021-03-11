Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Daqo New Energy Corp.'s (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 5.9% over the past week, closing at US$91.21. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Daqo New Energy from its eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 65% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 225% to US$5.91. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$946m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.60 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:DQ Earnings and Revenue Growth March 12th 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$112, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Daqo New Energy at US$178 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.60. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Daqo New Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 65% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Daqo New Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Daqo New Energy could be a good candidate for more research.

