Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Bandwidth Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BAND)

Shareholders in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Bandwidth's nine analysts is for revenues of US$452m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 55% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 98% to US$0.024. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$339m and US$0.32 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:BAND Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Bandwidth's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 55% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.5% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Bandwidth to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Bandwidth is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Bandwidth's future.

Analysts are clearly in love with Bandwidth at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other risk we've identified .

