Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Arcus Biosciences, Inc.'s (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The stock price has risen 9.4% to US$22.88 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the latest upgrade, the six analysts covering Arcus Biosciences provided consensus estimates of US$27m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a painful 66% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$2.04 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19m and losses of US$2.66 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NYSE:RCUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$38.22, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Arcus Biosciences, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$48.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 66%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 103% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Arcus Biosciences' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Arcus Biosciences' prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Arcus Biosciences could be a good candidate for more research.

