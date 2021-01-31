Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 9.5% to US$124 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Abbott Laboratories' 18 analysts is for revenues of US$42b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 62% to US$4.05. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.17 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:ABT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$133 per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Abbott Laboratories analyst has a price target of US$158 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$93.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Abbott Laboratories' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Abbott Laboratories to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Abbott Laboratories.

