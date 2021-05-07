Analysts Just Made An Upgrade To Their HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After this upgrade, HollyFrontier's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$14b in 2021. This would be a major 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$1.35 in per-share earnings. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$13b and US$0.70 per share in losses. So we can see that this has sparked a pretty clear upgrade to expectations, with higher revenues anticipated to lead to profit sooner than previously forecast.

NYSE:HFC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$39.36, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic HollyFrontier analyst has a price target of US$52.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that HollyFrontier's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 38% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect HollyFrontier to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for HollyFrontier to become profitable this year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at HollyFrontier.

