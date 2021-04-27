Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) Forecasts

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Insteel Industries has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a notable 16% to US$37.10 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Insteel Industries from its twin analysts is for revenues of US$589m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 40% to US$2.70. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$530m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.96 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:IIIN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 28% to US$38.50 per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Insteel Industries at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Insteel Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 29% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.7% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Insteel Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Insteel Industries could be worth investigating further.

