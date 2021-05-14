Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Boot Barn Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 38% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 119% to US$3.08. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$984m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.26 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:BOOT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Boot Barn Holdings 18% to US$74.40 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Boot Barn Holdings at US$86.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$54.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Boot Barn Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 38% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Boot Barn Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Boot Barn Holdings could be worth investigating further.

