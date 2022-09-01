Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Yatsen Holding has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 10% to US$1.18 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the latest upgrade, the four analysts covering Yatsen Holding provided consensus estimates of CN¥3.9b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a chunky 17% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to CN¥1.45. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥3.5b and losses of CN¥1.67 per share in 2022. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates. NYSE:YSG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

The consensus price target fell 7.0%, to CN¥8.55, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Yatsen Holding analyst has a price target of CN¥1.49 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥0.76. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Yatsen Holding is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Yatsen Holding's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 31% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 24% a year over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 7.9% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Yatsen Holding is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Yatsen Holding is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The declining price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious upgrade to this year's expectations, it might be time to take another look at Yatsen Holding.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Yatsen Holding analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

