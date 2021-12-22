Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Forecasts

Shareholders in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Earthstone Energy from its seven analysts is for revenues of US$766m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 145% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$2.63 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$557m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.14 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:ESTE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Earthstone Energy 9.3% to US$18.41 on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Earthstone Energy analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Earthstone Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 105% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 27% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Earthstone Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Earthstone Energy could be worth investigating further.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Earthstone Energy analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

