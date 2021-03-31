Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.3% to US$104 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After the upgrade, the ten analysts covering BioNTech are now predicting revenues of US$8.1b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$16.66 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.21 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:BNTX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 31st 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €98.87, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic BioNTech analyst has a price target of €134 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €75.16. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting BioNTech's growth to accelerate, with the forecast exponential annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect BioNTech to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So BioNTech could be a good candidate for more research.

