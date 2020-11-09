Analysts Just Made A Significant Upgrade To Their Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Forecasts

Shareholders in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the latest upgrade, Quotient's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$42m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.10. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$35m and losses of US$1.35 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGM:QTNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 6.2% to US$12.67, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Quotient's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Quotient analyst has a price target of US$14.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Quotient's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 10.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Quotient is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Quotient's prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The declining price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious upgrade to this year's expectations, it might be time to take another look at Quotient.

Analysts are clearly in love with Quotient at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other flags we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

