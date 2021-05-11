Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) Forecasts

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 9.4% to US$75.50 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Boise Cascade are now predicting revenues of US$6.9b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 54% to US$12.19. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.19 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:BCC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Boise Cascade 5.7% to US$60.75 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Boise Cascade, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$75.00 and the most bearish at US$53.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Boise Cascade's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Boise Cascade to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Boise Cascade could be worth investigating further.

Analysts are clearly in love with Boise Cascade at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as a weak balance sheet. You can learn more, and discover the 4 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Boise Cascade Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

