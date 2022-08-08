Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Forecasts

Shareholders in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$338m in 2022. This would be a huge 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 141% to US$0.72. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$252m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.61 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:SOI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$14.70, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$11.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 100% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

