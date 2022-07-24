Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 41% to US$86.50 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Silvergate Capital's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$364m in 2022. This would be a major 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 59% to US$5.14. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$324m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.37 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:SI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 23rd 2022

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$130, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Silvergate Capital at US$200 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$77.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Silvergate Capital's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 124% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 38% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Silvergate Capital is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Silvergate Capital.

