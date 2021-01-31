Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The stock price has risen 5.3% to US$79.73 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, Hologic's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.7b in 2021. This would be a substantial 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 38% to US$7.32. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.90 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:HOLX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$87.00, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Hologic, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$106 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Hologic's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hologic is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Hologic.

