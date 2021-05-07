Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Forecasts

Shareholders in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Cross Country Healthcare has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 19% to US$16.11 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Cross Country Healthcare's eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a notable 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 398% to US$1.18. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$952m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.70 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:CCRN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Cross Country Healthcare 12% to US$14.42 on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Cross Country Healthcare analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cross Country Healthcare's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cross Country Healthcare's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cross Country Healthcare to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Cross Country Healthcare.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Cross Country Healthcare, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other risks we've identified .

You can also see our analysis of Cross Country Healthcare's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

