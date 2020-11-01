Analysts Just Made A Massive Upgrade To Their MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Forecasts

Shareholders in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 11% to US$29.98 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from MarineMax's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to rise 4.0% to US$3.60. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.71 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:HZO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 12% to US$35.67 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on MarineMax, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$29.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that MarineMax's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that MarineMax is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, MarineMax could be worth investigating further.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple MarineMax analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

