Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Revenue Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the five analysts covering Waterdrop are now predicting revenues of CN¥4.7b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 38% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CN¥5.5b of revenue in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Waterdrop, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

NYSE:WDH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

The consensus price target fell 24% to CN¥30.47, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Waterdrop's valuation following this update. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Waterdrop, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥8.79 and the most bearish at CN¥1.76 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Waterdrop's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 30% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 50% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Waterdrop's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Waterdrop next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Waterdrop's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Waterdrop after today.

