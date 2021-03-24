Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Revenue Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the six analysts covering Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima are now predicting revenues of AR$52b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 23% to AR$64.45. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AR$61b and earnings per share (EPS) of AR$64.58 in 2021. So there's been a clear change in analyst sentiment in the recent update, with the analysts making a substantial drop in revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

NYSE:LOMA Earnings and Revenue Growth March 24th 2021

The average price target was steady at US$6.87 even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$7.80 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.3% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima going forwards.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.