Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Revenue Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the 22 analysts covering bluebird bio provided consensus estimates of US$147m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a painful 41% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$149m of revenue in 2021. Overall it looks like bluebird bio is performing in line with analyst expectations, given the analysts have updated their numbers and there's been no real change to next year's forecast following these updates.

NasdaqGS:BLUE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 14th 2020

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 24% to US$80.05, suggesting concerns around bluebird bio's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on bluebird bio, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$146 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 41% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 58% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that bluebird bio's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of bluebird bio's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on bluebird bio after today.

