Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Assembly Biosciences, is for revenues of US$6.6m in 2021, which would reflect a concerning 92% reduction in Assembly Biosciences' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.21 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.0m and losses of US$3.16 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$11.40, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales this year. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Assembly Biosciences analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 92% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 76% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 18% per year. It's pretty clear that Assembly Biosciences' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Assembly Biosciences going forwards.

