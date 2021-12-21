Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Revenue Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Shares are up 6.8% to US$33.83 in the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the eleven analysts covering Agios Pharmaceuticals provided consensus estimates of US$26m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a painful 87% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 3.1% to US$6.08 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$49m and losses of US$5.86 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:AGIO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$53.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Agios Pharmaceuticals' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Agios Pharmaceuticals at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 81% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 29% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Agios Pharmaceuticals is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Agios Pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Agios Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Agios Pharmaceuticals after today.

