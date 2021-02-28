Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Revenue Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Accelerate Diagnostics' five analysts is for revenues of US$16m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 47% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 7.2% to US$1.30 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$22m and losses of US$1.24 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqCM:AXDX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Accelerate Diagnostics'historical trends, as the 47% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 51% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.8% per year. So although Accelerate Diagnostics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Accelerate Diagnostics after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Accelerate Diagnostics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other warning signs we've identified.

