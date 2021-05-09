Analysts Just Made A Huge Upgrade To Their Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Eagle Bulk Shipping too, with the stock up 12% to US$48.49 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Eagle Bulk Shipping's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$352m in 2021. This would be a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$7.85 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$270m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.44 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:EGLE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$51.80 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Eagle Bulk Shipping at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$42.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Eagle Bulk Shipping's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Eagle Bulk Shipping is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Eagle Bulk Shipping could be worth investigating further.

