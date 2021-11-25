Analysts Just Made A Huge Upgrade To Their Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Forecasts

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 9.7% over the past week, closing at US$113. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Atkore from its four analysts is for revenues of US$3.1b in 2022 which, if met, would be a reasonable 5.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 25% to US$9.39 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.86 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:ATKR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Atkore 19% to US$126 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Atkore at US$132 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$121. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Atkore's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 5.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Atkore.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Atkore.

