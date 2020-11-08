Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Forecasts

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 16% to US$78.59 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, J2 Global's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.6b in 2021. This would be a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to swell 15% to US$5.16. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.11 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for J2 Global 7.0% to US$105 on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic J2 Global analyst has a price target of US$134 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$90.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 14%, in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% next year. So although J2 Global is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, J2 Global could be worth investigating further.

