Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Forecasts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Himax Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$1.4b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 57% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 608% to US$1.93. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.17 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:HIMX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$17.75, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Himax Technologies at US$21.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Himax Technologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 82% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Himax Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Himax Technologies could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Himax Technologies going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.