Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Stocks for Higher Returns

Coverage initiation on a stock by analyst(s) is crucial for making investment decisions. Analysts provide key information on a stock, which is of great value to investors. There’s no denying that the lack of consistency in information creates inefficiencies, which might result in the misinterpretation of stocks.



MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR, SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC, Cvent Holding Corp. CVT, Harrow Health, Inc. HROW and Banco Macro S.A. BMA are five stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These are, therefore, expected to attract investor attention.



Initiation of coverage by analysts usually depicts increased investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that there is something in the stock that has attracted analyst attention. In other words, they believe that a company coming under the radar definitely has some value, which can be tapped. At times, increased investor focus on a stock encourages analysts to take a closer look.



Then again, an average change in broker recommendation is always preferred over a single recommendation change.



Impact on Price Movement



The price movement of a stock generally depends on the recommendations on it from new analysts. Usually, stocks see an upward price movement on new analyst coverage compared to what was witnessed with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — generally lead to a significantly positive price reaction than Hold recommendations. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.



Now, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.

Screening Criteria

Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (“less than” means “better than” four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if the volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are five out of nine stocks that passed the screen:

MicroStrategy: Headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, this company provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada and in international markets.



MSTR has gained 59.9% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 22.6% rise. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to $31.09 per share from $2.10 over the past 30 days. This depicts analysts’ optimism over the company. Earnings for 2023 are expected to grow 125% from 2022. MSTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SPX Technologies: This Charlotte, NC-based company is a diversified supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets.



SPXC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has gained 3.1% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 6% decline. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to $3.76 per share from $3.49 over the past 30 days. Earnings for 2023 are expected to grow 21.3% from 2022.



Cvent Holding: Based in Tysons, VA, this company is a cloud-based enterprise event marketing, management and hospitality platform provider.



CVT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 51% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 6% decline. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to 23 cents per share from 21 cents over the past seven days. The stock has a VGM score of B.



Harrow Health: Headquartered in Nashville, TN, this eye care pharmaceutical company remains engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies.



HROW has gained 110.9% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 6.5% decline. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to 38 cents per share from 31 cents over the past 30 days. Earnings for 2023 are expected to grow 660% from 2022. HROW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Banco Macro S.A.: Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina.



BMA has gained 41.1% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 6.8% rise. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to $3.92 per share from $2.27 over the past seven days. Earnings for 2023 are expected to grow 34.6% from 2022. BMA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

