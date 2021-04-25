Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:UNP) First-Quarter Report

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$5.0b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$2.00, missing estimates by 3.2%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:UNP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Union Pacific's 22 analysts is for revenues of US$21.1b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 9.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 23% to US$9.53. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$21.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.56 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$237, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Union Pacific analyst has a price target of US$258 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$179. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Union Pacific is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 13% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.02% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.2% per year. So it looks like Union Pacific is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$237, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Union Pacific. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Union Pacific analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Union Pacific that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.