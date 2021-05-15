Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Tower Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:TSEM) First-Quarter Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.1% to US$26.48 in the past week. Revenues of US$347m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.26, missing estimates by 2.8%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TSEM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Tower Semiconductor from five analysts is for revenues of US$1.44b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 9.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 34% to US$1.17. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.18 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$36.68, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tower Semiconductor at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$32.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Tower Semiconductor is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Tower Semiconductor's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Tower Semiconductor to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$36.68, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tower Semiconductor going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tower Semiconductor you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.