Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On The Sherwin-Williams Company's (NYSE:SHW) Annual Report

Shareholders might have noticed that The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.5% to US$692 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$18b and statutory earnings per share of US$22.08 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Sherwin-Williams is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Sherwin-Williams after the latest results. NYSE:SHW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

After the latest results, the 21 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams are now predicting revenues of US$19.4b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 10% to US$24.71. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$19.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$24.22 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$774, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Sherwin-Williams analyst has a price target of US$875 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$400. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Sherwin-Williams' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.7% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 167 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Sherwin-Williams is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Sherwin-Williams' earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$774, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Sherwin-Williams going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sherwin-Williams , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.