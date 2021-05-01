Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Teleflex Incorporated's (NYSE:TFX) First-Quarter Report

Last week, you might have seen that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.8% to US$422 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$634m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Teleflex surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.58 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:TFX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Teleflex from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.82b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 5.4% to US$7.61. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.00 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$435, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Teleflex analyst has a price target of US$480 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$183. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Teleflex's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Teleflex to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Teleflex going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Teleflex you should be aware of.

